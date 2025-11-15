NNPCL launches health insurance for retail attendants nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has launched a health insurance scheme for service attendants across its petrol stations nationwide.

In a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, NNPCL said it decided to up the ante in its quest to advance workers’ welfare and improve quality of service to its customers.

Odeh said the Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme which was launched recently by the NNPC Retail Ltd, in partnership with NNPC HMO, will onboard over 7,000 service attendants onto the NNPC HMO platform, marking a significant stride in guaranteeing access to quality healthcare services for the attendants.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative which held at the NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, the Executive Director, Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba-Shettima Kukawa, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, Huub Stokman, described the scheme as a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver quality service to its customers.

Kukawa said the company recognised that its station attendants serve as the primary touchpoints with customers, and that their welfare could directly impact on the quality of engagement and service delivery in a market where service excellence has become a key differentiator.

“We have developed a comprehensive package known as the ‘Attendant Framework’, which focuses on enhancing their overall welfare. As part of this initiative, we are pleased to announce the rollout of HMO coverage effective this month,” the NNPC Retail MD stated.

“Our goal is to elevate service delivery, ensuring that every customer interaction reflects care, professionalism, and excellence, ultimately driving customer loyalty and sustained patronage.”

He explained that the health insurance initiative transcends welfare support, as it was strategically designed to strengthen operational efficiency, boost productivity, and foster sustainable business growth, adding that the company was going beyond the pump to reinforce its commitment to its people, staff, and customers.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Information Technology, Ademola Adebusuyi, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC HMO, stated that the company was in partnership with trusted healthcare providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive the best medical care and attention.

Adebusuyi explained that the scheme provides access to an extensive network of hospitals nationwide where attendants can receive quality healthcare services.

“Good health is the foundation of productivity, and we encourage you to fully utilize this opportunity. The Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme is designed to guarantee access to healthcare whenever you need it, regardless of where you’re stationed across the country,” he said.

“Through this scheme, we want every attendant to feel supported, knowing that when illness strikes, they are not alone as the full weight of the organization stands with them.”

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, a Customer Service Attendant at NNPC Retail Mega Station, Abuja, Dorcas Luke Onyeche, commended the NRL management for prioritizing attendants’ welfare and well-being.

She noted that the health insurance scheme would give attendants the confidence to serve customers better and motivate them to contribute more meaningfully to the company’s success.