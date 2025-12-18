No haven for bandits in Ondo border communities, towns – Aiyedatiwa

Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, assured residents of the state residing in border communities that banditry and other criminal activities will not be tolerated, particularly in Ose, Owo and Akure North Local Council Areas.

While reaffirming his commitment to ensuring adequate security for residents across the state, Aiyedatiwa maintained that protecting lives and property remains the top priority of his administration.

According to the governor, who disclosed this during the third day of his statewide ‘Thank-You’ tour of local council areas, the establishment of an Amotekun Rangers camp, alongside the deployment of operatives, had enormously reduced criminal activities, allowing farmers and traders to operate without fear.

With Aiyedatiwa adding that security agencies remain on high alert to protect the communities, he emphasised that “we will not leave you alone and allow something bad to happen to you.”

The governor, who stated that improved security has restored public confidence and strengthened relations between government and citizens, explained that the seven-day tour was designed to take governance to the grassroots, appreciate citizens for their support and highlight projects already executed or in progress.

With Christmas less than nine days away, Aiyedatiwa said the tour also provided an opportunity to extend goodwill to residents through the distribution of palliatives.

The governor, who assured residents of Ose Local Council that their bad roads would be fixed, expressed concern over delays in resolving the prolonged Olufon of Ifon stool dispute.

He insisted that the government would not impose a king on the people, stressing that the town must adhere to due process in line with the official chieftaincy declaration of 1969. Once a candidate is properly selected, he assured, he would present the staff of office.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that amenities such as improved electricity supply, school shuttle buses and other social interventions were outcomes of the reforms of President Bola Tinubu, which had strengthened the state’s capacity to execute projects.

At Owo, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his connection with the town, recalling how the late former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had chosen him as deputy governor, adding that the town recorded the highest number of votes during the last election, describing the support as a responsibility his administration would continue to honour through responsive and people-oriented governance.

In other news, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has commiserated with the people of Ora Igbomina, in Ifedayo Local Government Area of the state, over recent banditry attacks.

The Guardian reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the community on Monday evening, killing a village chief and abducting a former Customs officer.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday disclosed that Governor Adeleke warned the Nigeria Police Force in the state and the State Amotekun Corps to stop working in silos.