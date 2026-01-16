No taxation in stamp duty deductions – OGIRS boss clarifies

Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has stated that deducting stamp duty on bank transactions is not a form of taxation.

The Executive Chairman of OGIRS, Mr. Olugbenga Olaleye, disclosed this while speaking on a Yoruba programme, titled “AYEKOOTO”.

He said that stamp duty deductions are statutory charges that go into government funds to support crucial public expenditures, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare services, security measures, and other essential social services.

Olaleye, who was represented by Director, Field Operations, Mrs. Oluwaseun Olajube (OGIRS), said that low-income earners stand to benefit the most from the ongoing tax reforms.

He, however, appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation that could undermine public confidence.

The OGIRS said that creating sufficient disposable income for citizens would enhance productivity and stimulate rapid economic growth, urging taxpayers to comply by paying only the taxes they owe.

“If you like, operate 10 bank accounts, your BVN and NIN will reveal your identity. It is your income that is taxable, not the amount of money spread into the accounts you have,” he said.

Olaleye assured taxpayers that loans, transfers, gifts and savings are not subject to taxation under the new reforms, while appealing to citizens to remain patient with the government and encouraged taxpayers to be faithful in declaring their income.

In other news, the Ogun State Government has assured residents of adequate funding and logistics support for the forthcoming measles–rubella vaccination campaign scheduled to commence on January 27 and end on February 5, 2026.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who also chairs the State Task Force on Primary Health Care, gave the assurance during a task force meeting held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In her remarks, Engr. Salako-Oyedele commended the Ministry of Health, health sector stakeholders, and development partners—particularly UNICEF—for their continued support, including the provision of ambulance boats to enhance healthcare delivery in riverine communities. She praised their efforts to sustain a resilient primary healthcare system despite existing challenges and reaffirmed the administration’s and Governor Dapo Abiodun’s continued support for all primary healthcare interventions.

She acknowledged the challenges highlighted in the report presented at the meeting and assured that they would be escalated to the Governor for urgent attention. The Deputy Governor also called on religious bodies, Community Development Associations, women groups, the National Orientation Agency, and the media to intensify sensitisation efforts, urging them to leverage social media platforms and influencers to effectively reach parents and young people.

According to her, the state government would do everything necessary to ensure the success of the measles–rubella campaign. “The request for funding has been made, and we are confident it will be approved promptly to enable us to meet our responsibilities in this very intensive exercise,” she said.