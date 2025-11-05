Noella Foundation hosts 500 students at Life After School summit in Lagos

L–R: Osita Oparaugo, Founder of Doballi and GetBundi; Abiri Tobi Folagade, Content Creator, Actor and Digital Storyteller; Kunle Afolayan, Founder & Managing Director, KAP Group; Layal Jade Tinubu, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Noella Foundation; Seyi Tinubu, Co-Founder, Noella Foundation; Abe, Founder, Naija Startups; Bankole Williams, CEO, LYD Consulting; Hon. Ayodele Olawande, Minister for Youth Development, Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Charles Odii, Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), at the Life After School Summit 2025

The Noella Foundation, in collaboration with Layal Jade Tinubu, convened more than 500 students from tertiary institutions across Lagos State for the second edition of its Life After School Summit. The event focused on equipping participants with practical skills, professional insights, and career preparedness.

In her opening remarks, Mrs Layal Tinubu of the Noella Foundation explained the vision behind the initiative. “As a mother and an advocate for education, this moment is deeply personal to me. Through my business, I have worked to nurture learning in children, and through the

Noella Foundation, I have seen the power of investing in young people. The Life After School Summit goes beyond CVs and interviews. It is about giving students the mindset and skills to shape their own futures,” she said.

The summit included workshops covering personal branding, CV writing, foundational financial literacy, and workplace digital skills. Each participant also received a professional headshot to support their career development and online presence.

Keynote addresses and panel sessions were delivered by industry figures including Bankole Williams, Kunle Afolayan, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, Stella Fubara, Abiri Folagbade, Aramide Abe, and Osita Oparaugo. Discussions explored identity, career pathways, creativity, and global employability. Bankole Williams presented on “Frustration and Fascination as Direction,” while Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu offered guidance on building a career with global relevance.

Honourable Ayodele Olawande, Minister for Youth Development, delivered a goodwill message, encouraging students to pair values with practical skills. “Values are important, but they are not enough on their own. What the Noella Foundation is giving you today is not the destination but the beginning,” he said, emphasising the government’s aim for every young Nigerian to acquire at least two practical skills within two years.

Charles Odii, Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, addressed attendees, announcing that the agency would facilitate Corporate Affairs Commission registration for student-led businesses, supporting youth entrepreneurship.

The summit also included awards to encourage continued learning. Forty-two students received laptops, and 26 top-performing participants were granted educational support. Following the event, 250 students will be selected for the Life After School Bootcamp 2025, a four-week programme focused on employability, professional skills, and personal development, with the top 50 participants advancing to a Creative Workshop for further training in storytelling and design thinking.

Reflecting on the summit, Mr Seyi Tinubu, Chairman and Co-founder of the Noella Foundation, said, “The Life After School event has not just become a programme but a culminating movement. It reminds us that education does not end when the school bells ring, it truly begins when the real questions start to emerge. Life after school is not always linear, but with focus, resilience, and faith, we will continue to help young people find their way.”

Students shared their reflections, noting the practical impact of the summit. A Mass Communication student from Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, said, “I never had a LinkedIn account before today. After what I’ve learned here, I’m creating one immediately and positioning myself as an effective communicator ready to explore professional opportunities.” Another student and mental health advocate highlighted her decision to curate her personal brand intentionally.

The Noella Foundation remains engaged in providing access and support to help young Nigerians transition effectively from education to employment and entrepreneurship.