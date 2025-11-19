North-Central Devt Commission to bridge regional gaps, says Akume

Past President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria/Chairman, PSN Centenary Committee, OIumide Akintayo (left); President, PSN, Ayuba Ibrahim; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; Past Presidents, PSN, Ahmed Yakasai; Cyril Usifoh; Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office of SGF , Muhammad Danjuma, and Assistant Director, Office of SGF, Agada Gabriel, during a courtesy visit to the SGF in Abuja, yesterday

SECRETARY to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has called on leaders and stakeholders of the North-Central region to deepen collaboration and remain committed to the development goals of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC).

He said the establishment of the commission reflects the Federal Government’s determination to address long-standing developmental gaps in the zone.

The SGF’s message, delivered by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, was presented at a stakeholders’ reception dinner on Monday, held in honour of the Chairman of the Governing Board of the NCDC, Cosmas Akighir.

The event, organised by the Jemgbagh Active and Retired Directors Association (JARDA), drew traditional rulers, community leaders, commissioners, and representatives from across the North-Central states.

Akume reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening national cohesion and improving the welfare of citizens in all geopolitical zones.

He conveyed appreciation to the region’s elders, religious leaders and community heads for their continuous support, describing unity of purpose as central to the commission’s success.

The former two-term governor of Benue State reminded guests that he regards the North-Central as home and remains personally invested in its progress.

He assured stakeholders that he would continue to champion initiatives that promote peace, security and inclusive development.

Akume urged commissioners and board members of the NCDC to justify the confidence reposed in them by delivering on their mandate, while calling on traditional and religious leaders to support the commission’s programmes at the grassroots.

The SGF prayed for unity, guidance and wisdom for all stakeholders, expressing confidence that the commission would uplift the region and screngthen national development.

Managing Director of the NCDC, Cyril Yiltsen Tsenyil, led other board and management members in celebrating Akighir, describing him as a humble, unifying, and visionary leader whose character reflects the values of his community.

The MD said he was “deeply fulfilled” to honour a chairman who, in just six months, had demonstrated integrity, commitment and extraordinary support for the commission’s mandate.