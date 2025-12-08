Northern elders reject U.S. military intervention

Northern elders’ political group has condemned a call urging the United States to intervene militarily in Nigeria over rising insecurity, describing the statement as reckless, unpatriotic, and capable of inciting instability.

In a communiqué issued yesterday after its yearly meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the group described the agitation as ridiculous and one that could promote anarchy at a time the nation is making efforts to address security challenges.

National Coordinator of the group, Yusuf Abubakar, said such comments from any Nigerian, regardless of status, were unacceptable and harmful to national cohesion.

“We view the statement as a demonstration of a lack of patriotism. It is capable of creating unnecessary tension at a time the country is working to tackle its security concerns,” he said.

The group urged political leaders and northern governors to unite in addressing insecurity and poverty in the region rather than politicising the issues for personal or partisan gain.

It also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate former Senator Kabiru Marafa over his comments, noting that the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies were already taking steps to combat insecurity.