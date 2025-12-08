Northern youth hails Tinubu’s security reform

The Northern Nigeria Christian Youth Association (NNCYA) has commended Why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must act fast to save NNPC now for his steadfast commitment to tackling the growing security challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions.

The association expressed its united support for the President’s efforts to restore peace and order, highlighting his recent strategic actions aimed at combating banditry, terrorism and other security threats.

In a statement by the National Secretary, Bason Sunday, the group applauded President Tinubu’s unwavering resolve to address the pressing security concerns that have plagued the nation.

He acknowledged the recent successes achieved under his leadership, particularly the notable progress made in the fight against banditry in the northern states, which had long been under siege by criminal elements.

He said: “The President’s strategic initiatives and collaborative efforts with local communities have begun to yield positive results, rekindling the faith of the populace in the government’s ability to safeguard their lives and properties.

“A pivotal moment in this ongoing battle against insecurity has been the recent appointment of General Christopher Gbagin Musa as the Minister of Defense. This well-considered action by President Tinubu marks a significant step forward in our collective effort to combat the lingering security challenges in Nigeria.

“General Musa, a seasoned military leader with a wealth of experience and a proven track record, brings with him a renewed sense of hope and confidence among Nigerians.

His appointment is not merely a change in leadership; it symbolizes a commitment to effective governance and a recognition of the urgent need for decisive action in our fight against insecurity.

“General Musa’s extensive background in military operations and strategic planning equips him uniquely to address the complex security landscape of our nation. His leadership has already begun to inspire confidence among the ranks of our armed forces and the general populace alike.

“We must stand together as a nation to confront these challenges. Our collective resolve and commitment to peace are vital in creating an environment where every Nigerian can live without fear,” the statement emphasized.”

The NNCYA further appealed for public support for General Musa as he assumes his new role. The challenges of securing the country are significant, but with the cooperation of the people and the dedication of the security forces, the association believes that lasting peace is within reach.

The NNCYA expressed its belief that under General Musa’s leadership, the Ministry of Defense will spearhead the implementation of innovative strategies that will enhance collaboration among security agencies, ensuring a united and coordinated response to the threats facing the nation.

He added, “In this spirit of unity and hope, we will continue to pray for General Musa and the restoration of peace and stability throughout Nigeria.

“We believe that through prayer and action, we can create a powerful force for good in our nation. We stand firm in our support for President Tinubu’s administration and wish General Musa success in his mission to safeguard the nation.”

The NNCYA’s call for all Nigerians to contribute actively to peace-building in their communities, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the security and well-being of the country.