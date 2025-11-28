NPA marks 60 years anniversary, unveils plans for N1b ultra-modern secretariat

MD/CEO, First Veritas Technology, Gbenro Adegbola (left); Chairman, Ebedi Writers Residency, Dr. Wale Okediran; MD.CEO, Rasmed Publications Ltd and president, Nigerian Publishers Association, Gbadega Adedapo; IPA president, Dr. Michiel Kolman, and Founder/CEO, Kalimat Group, UAE, Bodour Al Qasimi at last week’s first International Publishers Association Seminar held in Lagos

.Intensifies anti-piracy efforts, seeks stronger govt collaboration

THE Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), yesterday, announced major activities to commemorate its 60th anniversary, unveiling plans for a N1 billion ultra-modern secretariat, renewed anti-piracy efforts, and deeper collaboration with the government to improve access to quality education.

NPA President, Lukman Dauda, while speaking at a media briefing at the association’s secretariat in Ibadan, said that this year’s conference, scheduled for December 4, 2025, would be historic, as it coincides with the Diamond Jubilee of the body founded in 1965 by pioneers, such as Rev’d. T.T. Solaru, Aigboje Higo, F.A. Iwerebon, G.O. Onibonoje and others.

Dauda said the conference, with the theme “Publishing in Nigeria: 60 Years of Impact, Innovation and Inclusion,” would highlight the evolution of publishing in the country and its future in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

According to Dauda, a renowned writer and PAWA Secretary-General, Dr Wale Okediran, will deliver the keynote address.

The NPA boss noted that the association had, for six decades, played a defining role in supporting quality education through the provision of affordable instructional materials, collaboration on education policy, and partnership with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) in the fight against piracy.

“Over the years, publishers have stood in the gap to ensure students have access to quality books aligned with national curriculum standards. Our advocacy, partnerships and interventions have helped to sustain Nigeria’s book ecosystem,” he said.

He, however, lamented the persistent challenges facing the industry, particularly piracy and poor payment practices by some book buyers, mostly private school owners, who delay remittances for long periods despite enjoying credit facilities.

He described the practice as one that “kills business and undermines the industry.”

Dauda also warned customers who knowingly patronise pirates, saying such actions place them “in the same criminal category as those destroying the publishing profession.”

The NPA President said publishing houses are gradually integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into editorial and manuscript processes, but stressed that human verification remains indispensable to avoid plagiarism and legal pitfalls.

Meanwhile, the 60th anniversary event, scheduled for Kakanfo Inn, Ibadan, will feature the launch of the association’s planned ultra-modern office complex targeted at N1 billion, to be funded by member-organisations and partners within and outside the publishing ecosystem.

Also, outstanding individuals, member-firms and foreign partners who have contributed to the growth of the industry will also be honoured with awards, which

The two-day programme will conclude with the association’s yearly general meeting on December 5 at the NPA’s headquarters in Ibadan.