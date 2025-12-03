NPAN appoints Segun Adediran GM/CEO

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has appointed a seasoned journalist, Mr Segun Adediran, with over 30 years of experience, as its new General Manager (GM)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment was announced yesterday in a statement signed by the NPAN President, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru. The statement reads: “As a journalist, author, and editorialist, Mr Adediran brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NPAN. He had worked with the Nigerian Economist Magazine and Policy Magazine before joining PUNCH Newspaper as an Editorial Board member, where he was appointed Chairman of the Editorial Board in 2010. Adediran is the author of “Adeyemi Lawson: Banner Without Stain (Values and Lessons in Leadership)”.

Adediran earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1982 and a Master of Science in Political Science from the University of Lagos in 1985. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School in Lagos.

He is also an alumnus of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, where he completed a programme in “Leading Economic Growth” in 2015.

As GM/CEO,according to the statement, Adediran will provide strategic leadership and direction for NPAN, working closely with the President, the Board of Trustees and members to promote the interests of newspaper proprietors and the media industry.

The statement quoted Adediran as responding to the appointment by saying: “I am honoured to be appointed as the GM/CEO of NPAN. I look forward to working with the president, members and stakeholders to promote the interests of newspaper proprietors and the media industry.”

NPAN is a leading media organisation representing Nigeria’s newspaper publishers. Its mission is to promote press freedom, journalistic excellence, and national development. It acts as a buffer between the press and the public, investigating complaints against the press and from the press about the conduct of people or organisations toward the press.