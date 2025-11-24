NPAN elects Maiden Alex-Ibru as president, seeks impactful reforms, security

• Punch Chairman, Angela Emuwa, emerges General-Secretary

NEWSPAPER Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has concluded its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which focused on the state of the nation, media responsibility, and the election of a new executive council, among others.

The meeting, which commenced with a moment of silence in memory of the late Dan Agbese, a veteran journalist, a co-founder of Newswatch Magazine and a member of NPAN, reviewed the economy, commending government’s structural reforms while also expressing concern that the removal of petrol subsidy and the removal of arbitrage through the unification of the forex windows had exposed citizens to severe economic hardship.

This is contained in a statement signed by NPAN’s newly elected President, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, and the General Secretary, Mrs Angela Emuwa.

The association called on the government to take steps to mitigate the impact of economic reforms by effectively managing inflation. It also called on the three tiers of government to rein in the high costs of governance and corruption.

On tax reforms, NPAN took note of the concerns expressed about the tax reforms. While acknowledging the potential positive impact of broadening the tax net, the association called for improved public awareness and advised that additional revenues should be managed transparently and used to improve citizens’ welfare.

The association expressed deep regret over heightened insecurity in the country and condemned the killings of senior military officers and the abduction of yet another set of schoolgirls.

It urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of Brigadier-General Musa Uba to ensure that national lessons were learned and accountability established,emphasising the necessity for decisive government actions to address economic hardship and stabilise the security situation across all the regions.

On democracy and media freedom,the statement reads: “NPAN reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values, expressing concerns over the shrinking democratic space and threats to the multi-party democratic system. The Association highlighted the foundational importance of free and fair elections, an independent judiciary and the rule of law to a functional democracy.

“It reiterated the vital role of the media in holding the government accountable and expressed deep concerns over the inadequate regulation of online media platforms. NPAN reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria.”

Apart from the Publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, who was elected President; and the Chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited,Mrs Angela Emuwa, who was elected the General-Secretary of the association, other leaders elected at the AGM werethe publisher of BusinessDay,Mr Frank Aigbogun, as deputy president; the former Treasurer and publisher of Daily Times, Mr Fidelis Anosike, as Vice President, and Group CEO of Trust Media, Ahmed Shekarau, as treasurer.

“While, MrsEmuwa retains her post as Secretary, the Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP, formerly Assistant Secretary, Azu Ishiekwene, was redesignatedOrganising Secretary. Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) NwadiutoIheakanwa, retained her post as Publicity Secretary. Managing Director of The Telegraph Newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu; and the Publisher of Pilot, Prince Dennis Sami, also retained their positions as ex-officio members; while the Chairman of LEADERSHIP, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, was elected as an ex officio member.