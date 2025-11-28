NSITF highlights Nigeria’s role in leveraging digital trade for economic growth

Deputy General Manager, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Agege Branch, Erebi Kia (left); Regional Manager, Lagos Mainland Region, NSITF, Agboma Okoroafor; Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board, Erelu Ndanusa; Deputy General Manager/Branch Manager, Victoria Island and Emmanuel Nwogu, Corporate Communications Department, TGI Group, at the 2025 Nigeria International Trade Fair, held at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex.

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria was already making deliberate strides in modernising institutions, digitising government services, and strengthening the business environment.

Managing Director/Chief Executive, NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, said this during the NSITF Special Day, at the ongoing Nigeria International Trade Fair.

Faleye who spoke on the theme, “Trade, Technology and Transformation: Leveraging Digital Trade for Economic and Industrial Growth”, said that as global commerce evolves, nations that successfully integrate technology into productive sectors would lead the next wave of economic expansion.

He noted that the Fund’s mandate was to secure the Nigerian worker, safeguard employers, and underpin productivity through a robust Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS), adding that the NSITF today is not just processing claims, but building confidence in the workforce, enabling business continuity, and assuring employers that when injuries, disabilities or workplace incidents occur, the Fund stands ready to shoulder the burden.

According to him, this is fundamental to national competitiveness, stating that no economy grows sustainably without a protected workforce.

Faleye said over the past year, the Fund has undergone significant transformation through improved transparency in claims processing, strengthened compliance nationwide, expanded digital reporting channels, and deepened engagement with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), whom he described as the backbone of Nigeria’s trade and industrial ecosystem.

He urged manufacturers, traders, innovators, and investors to partner with the NSITF for business resilience. According to him, when workers are safe, businesses thrive.

“When businesses thrive, the economy grows, and when the economy grows, Nigeria wins.

“This fair provides us an invaluable opportunity to listen, educate and to deepen partnerships, because the future of trade in Nigeria rests on a workforce that is protected, productive, and prepared for the demands of a rapidly changing global landscape,” he said.

In her opening remarks, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board, Erelu Ndanusa, who stated that the fair was for Nigerian workers, however, expressed worry over the challenge of employees’ safety, especially in the private sector.

She called on organisations to ensure the safety of their employees and reduce accidents in the workplace.