NUPRC’s $10bn licensing round wins praise from UK-based transparency group

A United Kingdom–based energy transparency organisation, the Global Energy Transparency Initiative (GETI), has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for what it described as a significant advancement in governance and investor engagement with the rollout of the 2025 Licensing Round Portal. The endorsement follows the Commission’s unveiling of 50 oil and gas blocks across multiple terrains, a move expected to attract an estimated $10 billion in new investments over the next decade.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by GETI’s Executive Director, Dr Jonathan Whitfield, the group described the licensing round as a “landmark step” that aligns Nigeria’s upstream regulatory environment with global best practices. Whitfield said the Commission’s full digitisation of the licensing process marks one of the most extensive transparency measures introduced by any African upstream regulator in recent years.

According to GETI, the decision to publish detailed information on block availability and bidding procedures demonstrates a commitment to clarity that has often been absent in past licensing exercises. The blocks on offer include 15 onshore, 19 shallow-water, 15 frontier basin and one deepwater asset, each accompanied by accessible technical data and evaluation criteria.

The organisation said NUPRC’s shift toward digital transparency reduces administrative discretion and enhances confidence among prospective investors. Whitfield added that providing clear processes from prequalification to bid evaluation reflects a regulatory approach grounded in accountability and predictability; key attributes for international investors evaluating long-term upstream commitments.

GETI also welcomed the Commission’s projection that the licensing round could add two billion barrels to Nigeria’s reserves while potentially generating up to 400,000 barrels of daily production when the awarded blocks reach maturity. The emphasis on gas utilisation, local job creation and integration of energy transition considerations was described as evidence of a “holistic governance framework” that balances commercial competitiveness with broader socioeconomic priorities.

The group said Nigeria’s upstream reforms, led by NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe, demonstrate how regulatory institutions can use transparency as a competitive advantage. According to GETI, the Commission’s recent initiatives, ranging from contract disclosure to digital data management, signal a more investor-friendly environment that aligns with international expectations on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

The UK watchdog encouraged NUPRC to maintain consistency throughout the licensing cycle by ensuring ongoing disclosure of contract terms, fiscal frameworks and beneficial ownership information. Sustained transparency, it said, would reinforce Nigeria’s credibility and reduce perceptions of opacity that have historically deterred investment.

GETI concluded that the global energy community will be watching how Nigeria executes the next stages of the licensing round, adding that the Commission’s reforms could serve as a model for other African jurisdictions seeking to modernise their upstream regulatory systems.