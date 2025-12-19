NYSC punishes 16 corps members with service extension in Sokoto

The management of the National Youth Service Corps in Sokoto State has extended the service year for no fewer than 16 corps members over various acts of misconduct.

The State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Usman Yaro, disclosed this on Friday during the passing-out ceremony of the 2024 Batch C, Stream 2 corps members held in Sokoto.

Yaro said the affected corps members were sanctioned for offences ranging from abscondment and chronic absenteeism to other violations of NYSC rules.

He stressed that the scheme operates a zero-tolerance policy for truancy and indiscipline.

He said, “Discipline remains a core value of the NYSC, while sanctions are necessary to maintain the integrity of the scheme and ensure corps members comply with laid-down regulations.

“In this regard, no fewer than 16 corpers will be punished for extension of service year due to various offences committed while undergoing their service year.”

He also announced that two corps members received the prestigious Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Award in recognition of their exceptional contributions to improving the living standards of their host communities.

The coordinator, however, commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his sustained support for the scheme, particularly his commitment to the continuous payment of state allowances to corps members.

“I also seize this opportunity to appreciate the Sultan of Sokoto for his unflinching support for the scheme, which clearly demonstrates his love for Nigerian youths and the NYSC in particular,” Yaro said.

He explained that corps members were deliberately posted to rural communities in line with the scheme’s mandate to promote grassroots development and in alignment with the development agenda of the present administration.

Yaro noted that most corps medical personnel were deployed to rural areas to help bridge manpower gaps in the health sector, adding that their various medical outreaches have benefited thousands of residents across the state.

He further disclosed that a large number of corps members were posted to schools as part of NYSC’s commitment to strengthening the education sector in Sokoto State.

The coordinator added that the Bank of Industry and other partner institutions have supported corps members with training and assistance on business development plans and entrepreneurship.

He urged the outgoing corps members to remain good ambassadors of the NYSC and to effectively utilise the skills acquired through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme after their service year.