NYSC warns corps members against violating inter-state lockdown over collection of discharge certificate

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged corps members who at present are not in their States of service, not to violate the ban on inter-state journeys in a bid to collect thair Certificate of National Service (CNS).

NYSC said as soon as the ban is lifted and it is safe to travel, corps members are expected to go to their respective States of service to collect their CNS.

The Scheme also announced that passing-out for the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps Members have been slated nationwide for Thursday, 28th May 2020.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi (Mrs), yesterday in Abuja, said the event shall be devoid of the ceremonial parade as a result of the threat and danger posed by Coronavirus.

She said “In keeping with COVID-19 protocol of social/physical distancing, Certificate of National Service (CNS) shall be issued to qualified Corps Members at the Local Government level.

“Accordingly, a full complement of NYSC Officers have been mobilised for the distribution; and shall do so from ten service points in each of the Local Government Councils.

“As a precautionary measure, the distribution shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in order to remove anxiety from the concerned Corps Members, in addition to making the activity seamless and less cumbersome.

According to her “Management heartily congratulates the 2019 Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps Members for the successful completion of the service, which undeniably is a major milestone.

“Dear Corps Members, as you go for your CNS from Thursday, 28th May, remember to ensure the strictest observance of discipline; anchored on orderliness, adherence to instructions, added to the rules of social/physical distancing, use of facemask, hand sanitiser and proper washing of the hands with liquid soap for at least twenty seconds during the activity.

“Kindly note that unclaimed certificates shall be returned to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja two weeks after the lifting of inter-state travel ban.

“Please, always stay in touch with our social media platforms, as well as the mainstream media for further information.