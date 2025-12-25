Oba of Benin performs rite to seek breakthroughs for Nigerians

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Wednesday, performed the Ewere rite, to pray for breakthroughs for natives of Edo and Nigerians at large.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Mr. Osaigbovo Iguobaro, said that the ancient traditional rite is meant to thank Almighty God for achievements recorded in the outgoing year, ahead of a new glorious year.

The Oba prayed to the Creator of the universe and his royal ancestors for divine guidance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the event, spiritual banners were kindled through chants, prayers, and eulogies, delighting spectators, including dignitaries, groups, and individuals.

They expressed gratitude to the Oba, who received homage and the sacred Ewere leaves from his subjects.

In reaction, the Oba extended a similar gesture to dignitaries at the annual event.

NAN reports that the festival continues on Dec. 26,, with the re-enacted second edition of the traditional wrestling competition at the Oba’s palace.

A special Igue Thanksgiving will then be held by the Oba, on Dec. 28, at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral Church in Benin.