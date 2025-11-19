Oba of Lagos urges NCCSALW to address small arms proliferation in Southwest

The Eleko of Eko, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, has called on the new Zonal Commander (South West) of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), CP Abiodun Alamutu, to take decisive action against the spread of small arms and light weapons in the southwest, including identifying security personnel who may be facilitating their circulation.

Oba Akiolu made the appeal during a visit by Alamutu and his team to the Lagos palace, which aimed to enlist key stakeholders in efforts to control the proliferation of such weapons. The monarch noted that a minority within the security agencies contributes to the problem despite its societal consequences.

He advised the zonal director to maintain discipline and prayer in his work, saying, “If you are prayerful and highly disciplined, your actions and the positive outcomes will just be like magic.”

The Oba also commended President Bola Tinubu for renewing the appointment of Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), acknowledging the role the agency has played in tackling drug abuse while noting that more remains to be done. He emphasised to Alamutu that “you have a lot of work to do, considering the few bad elements who are part and parcel of the system.”

In response, Alamutu expressed gratitude to the monarch for hosting the delegation, stressing the importance of collaboration in the effort to curb illicit weapons.

He noted that misuse of small arms and light weapons has caused considerable harm in society and explained that the centre was established in 2021 by the late

President Muhammadu Buhari, with the enabling law signed in 2024 by President Tinubu to strengthen peace and reduce the illicit flow of arms.

Questions readiness for WAEC computer-based exams

Yesterday, Oba Akiolu expressed reservations about the planned introduction of computer-based testing for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) by 2026, supporting a call by the House of Representatives for the Federal Ministry of Education to reconsider the timetable.

Oba Akiolu cited infrastructural limitations in many communities, noting that “there are still many communities at the grassroots that do not have access to electricity and technology to drive such an initiative.”

The monarch made the remarks while hosting a delegation of principals from Unity Colleges across Nigeria, led by Mrs Binta Abdul-Kadir, at his palace in Iga Idunganran, Lagos Island.

He stressed the importance of teachers and health workers as critical stakeholders in national development and encouraged them to plan for retirement by saving a portion of their income in preparation for life after service.

Oba Akiolu also expressed confidence that the country would overcome its current challenges, stating that he believed Nigeria could emerge stronger under the present administration.

Mrs Abdul-Kadir explained that the delegation’s visit was both to pay homage to the Oba and to provide information about the forthcoming National Conference in Lagos.