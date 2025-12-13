Obasanjo endorses fortified garri, fish powder to fight malnutrition 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed the adoption of a fortified, homegrown food innovation, saying it is a strategic tools to combat malnutrition and related ailments across Nigeria and Africa.



Obasanjo, who threw his weight behind Omimi Wonder Garri and Fish powder, two fortified food products developed by HRH, Eze Emma Saint George Ekeh, described the products as “life-saving innovations that can nourish the nation, strengthen the people, and support the fight against hunger and insecurity.”



The former president, while speaking during the presentation of the products to him in Abeokuta, commended the initiative, as it demonstrates the power of indigenous innovation to address Africa’s most pressing health and food challenges.



“This is what Nigeria needs now, a locally developed food that addresses hunger, health, and national strength at the same time,” Obasanjo said, adding that, “With Omimi Wonder Garri, we have a tool to fight malnutrition, build resilience, and support our troops and vulnerable citizens.”



Obasanjo pledged to promote Omimi Wonder Garri globally as a model of African-led innovation linking nutrition, health, and security.



Developed by HRH Eze Emma Saint George Ekeh, Omimi Wonder Garri, the first of its kind in the world, is a fortified cassava-based product containing 32 grams of protein per 100 grams and 35 essential vitamins and minerals, qualifying it as a superfood by global nutrition standards.



The product, according to it makers, supports blood sugar regulation, pancreatic cell repair, immune strength, cancer prevention, mental sharpness, and overall vitality, offering a single food source that can improve health outcomes across all age groups.