Obasanjo, Fayose trade words over birthday fallout

FORMER Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, yesterday lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo following the latter’s comments at the former’s 65th birthday over their nearly 20-year political feud.

Recall that Fayose visited Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOP), Abeokuta, Ogun State, where the duo played ‘Ayo Olopon’ traditional game to end their political differences.

This, however, prompted the former President to attend Fayose’s birthday and chastised the former Governor of Ekiti for not approaching him directly, but sending the former minister, Osita Chidoka, to him for reconciliation.

“Since you didn’t do well, you couldn’t come directly to me, because if you had done well, you would have approached me, but you sent Osita. You and your wife are not ‘Omoluabi’, you asked for forgiveness. As far as I am concerned, you are forgiven,” Obasanjo said.

But, in a swift reaction, Fayose replied to the former President in a letter describing Obasanjo’s comments at his birthday as ‘irresponsible comments’, calling the ex-president a man who has lost touch with sanity.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

The former president, who said that Fayose’s response was a ‘thank you’ letter to him for attending his birthday, stressed that the former governor’s abusive comments showed ‘’who and what he is’, adding that the money he sent to him for transport to his birthday had been sent back to him.

Fayose was, however, quoted to have said in the letter, “Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate it, except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low, but I’m not surprised because someone once said you are supposed to be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely, that’s where you belong.’’

“I kept quiet or did not reply to you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity, or should I say is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry, Baba., I shall set the records straight in due course of time. Lastly, I shall appreciate it if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought you back.”