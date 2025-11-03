Obi blames leadership as Trump designates Nigeria country of particular concern

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the United States’ designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), describing it as a direct consequence of incompetent leadership and reckless governance under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting on his X handle on Monday, Obi said the grim label by Washington should alarm every patriotic Nigerian, as it reflects the deepening security collapse and governance failure plaguing the country.

“The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern,” Obi stated. “Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and shocking loss of lives and property.”

Citing Amnesty International’s data showing over 10,000 deaths since May 2023, the former Anambra governor said the avoidable tragedy underscores the nation’s leadership crisis.

“While the insecurity did not start with the present government, what is most unfortunate is the absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of the APC-led administration to effectively govern and protect Nigerians,” he said.

Obi urged both Nigeria and the United States to pursue constructive diplomatic dialogue rather than confrontation, insisting that both nations must work “in concert and expeditiously” to address Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

He lamented that Nigeria’s leadership has failed to prioritise human life, equity, and justice — values he said are critical to national unity and peace.

The outspoken opposition leader has consistently linked Nigeria’s crises — from insecurity to economic decline — to what he calls “a failure of vision, integrity and responsible governance.”

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised US President Donald Trump for designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern because Christians are allegedly being killed in “record numbers.”

He stated that it is important to emphasise that Nigeria is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. “The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” he said.

He called on the US to assist Nigeria with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise the country.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division,” he said in a statement on his official X account.