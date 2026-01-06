Obi chides FG on killing spree, over 40 slain in Niger

• Yilwatda condemns attacks, lauds swift presidential order

• Niger residents flee over fear of possible onslaughts

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of over 40 people in a terrorist attack on Kasuwan-Daji Market in the Domo community of Borgu Local Council of Niger State, urging the Federal Government to halt what he described as the growing normalisation of mass killings across the federation.



In a statement on his X handle, the 2023 presidential candidate said the renewed wave of violence showed that Nigeria was entering the New Year under the shadow of persistent insecurity.



Obi said the Niger attack was part of a broader nationwide crisis, pointing to a series of deadly incidents recorded in different states within days.



The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said: “It is deeply worrisome and unacceptable that, as we usher in a new year, the cycle of senseless killings and insecurity continues unchecked across our nation.

In Niger State, we once again witnessed the horrific loss of over 40 lives in a brutal terrorist attack at the Kasuwan-Daji Market in the Domo community of Borgu Local Government Area.



“Armed bandits struck Bong Village in Doemak District of Plateau State, leaving multiple people dead. Two days ago, several communities in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State were attacked by bandits. On New Year’s Day in Katsina State, the Unguwar Naino community was also attacked, with several lives lost and many others injured.



“These incidents form part of a disturbing and tragic pattern of violence that has sadly become normalised. The repeated failure to provide basic security for citizens is a national shame. As a nation, we cannot continue to normalise these killings. The protection of lives must remain the foremost responsibility of government.”

IN similar vein, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has condemned the gruesome and senseless terrorist attacks on communities in Agwara and Borgu council areas of Niger State.

In a statement, he described the attacks as barbaric, inhuman, and utterly unacceptable, stressing that they represent a direct assault on Nigeria’s peace, unity, and collective conscience.



Yilwatda expressed deep concern over reports of sustained violence across affected communities, including the killing of harmless villagers in Kasuwan Daji and Kaima, the burning of markets, destruction of homes and places of worship, and the abduction of pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri.

The APC boss sympathise and solidarise with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government and people of Niger State, particularly the families and communities who have suffered painful and irreparable losses.



Yilwatda commended the decisive and swift response of President Bola Tinubu, who has directed the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.

BESIDES, residents of Niger communities are fleeing their homes over fears of renewed terrorist attacks.



The residents of Agwara and Borgu council areas alleged that the terrorists have threatened to continue the killings after they left over 40 dead and several abducted on Saturday.



According to the residents, soldiers deployed in the local councils reportedly left the area shortly after arrival, leaving the locals without any security presence.



Some of the villagers alleged absence of security personnel, saying they received threats and hints that the terrorists were about to strike again.



A villager, who craved anonymity, appealed to the government and relevant security agencies to come to their aid, noting that there might be more deaths and permanent displacement of residents.