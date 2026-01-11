Obi Cubana targets increased investment, growth for Oba, Anambra

Renowned businessman, philanthropist, and Chairman of the Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (popularly known as Obi Cubana), has pledged to remain committed to attracting greater goodwill, investment, and development opportunities to Oba and the wider Anambra State.

He made this pledge during his conferment of a highly esteemed traditional title, Okpataozueora I of Oba, in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The chieftaincy title was bestowed by the Igwe of Oba, His Royal Majesty, Engr. Sir Augustine Chinedu Emelobe, GON (Eze Okpoko II of Oba), also known as Igwe Onyilingugba, Eze Orazuluchie, during the maiden Ofala Festival of Oba.

The conferment of the Okpataozueora I of Oba title underscores Cubana’s growing stature as one of the most influential cultural ambassadors and philanthropists of his generation, whose impact continues to resonate across business, culture, and community development

In his acceptance remarks, Cubana expressed profound gratitude to the Igwe, the Oba Traditional Council, and the entire Oba community for the honour. He described the title as a call to higher service and reaffirmed his commitment.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony marked by rich cultural displays, pomp, and pageantry, the revered monarch described Cubana as an illustrious son of Oba whose life and achievements have brought immense honour to the ancient kingdom.

The Igwe noted that the title Okpataozueora, a name symbolising broadmindedness, upliftment of others, a sense of community, as well as courage, resilience, and excellence, was conferred in recognition of Obi Cubana’s outstanding contributions to human capital development, community empowerment, and the promotion of Igbo cultural heritage characterised by enterprise and hard work.

The monarch further called on sons and daughters of Oba, both at home and in the diaspora, to accord the newly installed titleholder the respect befitting his status, applauding his sustained commitment to social impact, youth empowerment, and economic development within and beyond Oba land.