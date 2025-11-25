Obi, Fintiri, Amaechi, Jack-Rich celebrate ‘elder brother’ Atiku on 78th birthday

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the focus of national attention on Monday as he marked his 79th birthday, receiving tributes from political and business figures acknowledging his long-standing contributions to Nigeria’s governance, democracy, and public service.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, posted a message on his X account describing Atiku as an “elder brother, boss, and elder statesman.” Obi acknowledged Atiku’s enduring participation in public life despite his age and prayed for his continued success and longevity.

“Special birthday wishes to an elder statesman, my very dear elder brother, boss, and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar,” Obi wrote. “I wish you continued success, prosperity, and an unending stream of accolades. It takes a remarkable kind of fortitude to remain active in public life well into one’s golden years. Your dedication and patriotism remain truly exceptional.”

Obi also encouraged the former Vice President to reflect on his “fruitful service to humanity” and asked God to grant him “many more healthy, fruitful, and fulfilling years ahead,” along with “wisdom, strength, and the grace to keep contributing to peace and nation-building.”

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State also extended birthday greetings, noting the pride Atiku brings to Adamawa and Nigeria as a whole. “Happy birthday to our distinguished elder statesman, Waziri Adamawa, H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Your contributions to our nation and our dear Adamawa State remain a source of pride,” Fintiri said. He prayed for Allah’s continued blessings, good health, wisdom, and further years of impactful service to the nation and humanity.

On his part, Tein T. S. Jack-Rich, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and President of the Belemaoil Group, described Atiku as a “towering pillar in Nigeria’s national journey — a paragon of courage, conviction, and commitment to the greater good.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Jack-Rich said Atiku’s career as reflected “a rare blend of wisdom, resilience, and unyielding devotion to humanity,” while noting his advocacy for national unity and progress. He prayed for Atiku’s continued health, protection, and fulfilment of personal aspirations.

“May Allah bless him with renewed strength, grant his heart’s desires, and may the years ahead be even brighter, richer, and more fulfilling than those already passed,” Jack-Rich said.

Also, a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in his birthday greetings, notted Atiku’s role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic institutions and political alliances. He recalled Atiku’s tenure as Vice President between 1999 and 2007, noting that the economic and institutional reforms championed under his leadership opened the country to global investment and expanded opportunities for citizens.

Amaechi commended Atiku’s continued engagement in national discourse, describing his advocacy for reforms and commitment to democratic principles as enduring elements of his public life.

“As we celebrate your lifelong legacy of service to the nation, my family and I pray that the Almighty grants you good health, clarity, and the grace to continue contributing to the progress of our country,” he said, concluding with a prayer in Hausa: “Allah ya kara maka lafiya da hikima.”

Born on 25 November 1946 in Jada, Adamawa State, Atiku Abubakar has served in multiple political capacities, including as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, and has contested for the presidency on several occasions. Beyond politics, he has held leadership roles in business and civil society organisations, and his public life continues to attract attention across Nigeria