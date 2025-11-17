Obi urges Soludo to lead with grace, not bitterness

Okpala lauds governor over re-election

Amid Anambra State’s heated political climate, the former governor of the state and Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called on Governor Charles Soludo to lead with humility and compassion, not resentment. Addressing journalists at the Guild of Editors in Abuja, Obi highlighted that leadership carries a sacred responsibility to the people and to God.

His remarks followed Soludo’s Certificate of Return ceremony, where the governor reportedly mocked his critics, calling Obi a “frustrated politician without a club” and blaming the ex-governor for the challenges in Anambra’s education system.

Rather than respond with anger, Obi used the moment to highlight integrity, restraint, and the importance of service over politics. Clarifying his role in the recent Anambra election, Obi emphasised that he only attended three public events where he was invited. “I did not endorse anyone, meet with traditional rulers, or engage in political manoeuvres. There was nothing I did to warrant controversy or speculation,” he said.



Reflecting on Election Day, Obi recounted witnessing irregularities and disruptions that could have created chaos.

“When outsiders attempted to cast votes in our community, I urged calm and allowed the process to unfold peacefully. True leadership is measured not by political contests, but by courage, fairness, and respect for the dignity of the people—even under pressure.



On a personal note, Obi reflected on his achievements in Anambra State, saying: “Only Jim Nwobodo and I became governors in our forties. I served a second tenure. I have no personal issue with Soludo. I pray God grants him even greater heights—if it inspires humility, compassion, and genuine service to the people.”

MEANWHILE, the aspiring traditional ruler of Isulo, Orumba South Local Council in Anambra State, Ugosimba of Isulo, Dr Meshack Okpala, has congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo on his re-election as the governor of Anambra State.

Okpala, a Professor of Decision Sciences, in a virtual world press briefing at the weekend, said that Soludo has already changed the face and outlook of Anambra during his first tenure.

While congratulating Soludo on achieving all the goals he set, Okpala noted that the governor’s accomplishments are truly inspiring and a testament to his dedication to the welfare of the people and hard work.