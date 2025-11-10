Observers urge SIECs to hand over election observer accreditation to security agencies

A delegation of independent election observers has called on State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) across Nigeria to transfer the responsibility of accrediting election observers to security agencies, arguing that the measure would enhance transparency and credibility in the nation’s electoral processes.

The call was made on Monday in Jalingo during the delegation’s presentation of its preliminary report on the chairmanship and councillorship elections held in Taraba State on November 8, 2025.

Led by its National President, Dr. Lazarus Nwanchukwu, the delegation said that involving security agencies in accrediting observers would ensure that only qualified and verified individuals are allowed to monitor elections. This, they noted, would help curb impersonation and other irregularities that undermine electoral integrity.

Dr. Nwanchukwu emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between SIECs and security agencies to guarantee credible, peaceful, and transparent elections nationwide.

The observers who not only commended the state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, for his “open-minded and unwavering support” for the State Independent Electoral Commission (TATSIEC), also applauded the commission for conducting the local government elections “without fear or favour.”

Commending the governor’s efforts in combating banditry and other criminal activities, they described Kefas’s security initiatives as vital to sustaining peace and progress in the state.

The group further applauded voters for their massive turnout during the elections, noting that their participation demonstrated a strong commitment to safeguarding local government autonomy and strengthening grassroots democracy.

Security agencies were also commended for maintaining law and order before, during, and after the polls, ensuring a smooth and peaceful electoral process across Taraba State.

According to the delegation, a comprehensive report on their findings from the Taraba local government elections will be made public in the coming weeks.

They clarified that their mission was not to interfere with the conduct of the November 8 elections or to question the measures adopted by TATSIEC, but rather to offer constructive recommendations to improve future elections across Nigeria.

In other news, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has urged the administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State to sustain the momentum of good governance and leverage the renewed mandate to further advance the welfare and well-being of Anambra.

Recall that Soludo was declared re-elected as governor of Anambra state for a second term by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Soludo, according to the INEC, won in all 21 local government areas of the state in the governorship election held on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof Edoba Omoregie (SAN), who declared the results, stated that Soludo, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured a total of 422,664 votes to beat other contestants.