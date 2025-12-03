Ododo presents N820.49b 2026 budget to Kogi Assembly 

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has submitted N820.49 billion 2026 budget estimate to the Kogi State House of Assembly for consideration. The proposal, which reportedly focused on the expansion of infrastructure and improved service delivery, was presented to the legislature yesterday.

Ododo had earlier, in November, unveiled the 2026 budget draft to members of the State Executive Council at Government House in Lokoja.

In his address to the Assembly, the governor explained that the appropriation bill, tagged ‘Budget of Shared Prosperity: Driving Sustainable Growth For All’, was designed to achieve enhanced revenue mobilisation, enforce expenditure discipline, and deepen strategic investment in growth sectors.

Other objectives of the fiscal document, according to him, include aggressive repayment of Federal Government debts, strengthening of the investment climate by encouraging collaborative investment models, blocking revenue leakages, and prioritising ongoing projects, while introducing new initiatives that align with Kogi’s 32-year development plan. He noted that these objectives would support economic growth, reduce financial pressures and create a more competitive business environment.

“This bold N820.49 billion budget represents a 35.7 per cent increase from the 2025 revised budget, signalling a new era of sustainable growth and inclusive development in the state,” Ododo said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Speaker of the House, Umar Yusuf Aliyu, said: “We recognise that the presentation of this budget is not merely a fiscal exercise, but a call to collective action, a call for all arms of government to work in harmony to translate policy into tangible development. With transparency, accountability and integrity as our guiding principles, we are determined to scrutinise, evaluate and enhance the proposals before us, so that they deliver lasting impact and prosperity for our citizens.”

‎