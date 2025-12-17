Ododo recovers arms cache, vows total anti-terror war in Kogi

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has announced the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts following a decisive joint security operation carried out in Kogi State.

He disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Lokoja, stating that the operation was the outcome of over a week of sustained, intelligence-driven surveillance by security agencies working in firm coordination with the state government.

Ododo explained that the renewed and aggressive crackdown on criminal elements was further galvanised after his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who charged him to intensify security efforts rather than seek accolades.

According to him, security operatives executed a coordinated overnight operation that uncovered a major criminal enclave where a significant stockpile of weapons was concealed.

Although no arrest was made during the raid, the governor described the recovery of the arms as a major and strategic breakthrough in the fight against crime.

He attributed the persistence of criminal activities to Kogi’s strategic geography, stressing that the state shares boundaries with 10 others and serves as a critical corridor with multiple entry and exit routes.

Ododo called on residents to actively support security agencies by providing timely, accurate, and credible information, assuring the public of the government’s unflinching commitment to safeguarding life and property.

He listed items recovered to include 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, 42 magazines, 520 rounds of GPMG 7.62 ammunition, as well as large quantities of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges for pump-action and Barrett pistols.

Other items are 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges, and submachine gun (SMG) components, among others.