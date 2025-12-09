Ogijo: Ogun warns metal recycling firms against flouting deadline

Urges firms to retrofit operations or face shutdown

Ogun State Government has warned metal recycling companies in the Ogijo area of Sagamu Local Council against flouting the March 31, 2026, deadline to retrofit their operations with modern and advanced technologies.

Bello said that any industry that fails to meet the deadline would not only face severe penalties but would also be shut down permanently in the overriding public interest.

He gave the reminder and its consequences yesterday, during a stakeholders’ meeting between the representatives of the metal recycling companies and executive members of the Ogijo community associations held at the ministry’s conference room at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The General Manager, who noted that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of residents, hence the issuance of a deadline, said: “By retrofitting their operations with modern and advanced technologies, it will stop the pollution emanating from their obsolete equipment, which continually have negative and hazardous effects on their immediate communities coupled with their irresponsible attitude in abating them.

“Before arriving on March 31, 2026, various administrations in the state have taken several measures, which include sanctions, all focused on ensuring that they retrofit their operations over the last 15 years.”

Bello emphasised that the firms had been earlier notified of the deadline, and the meeting was a reminder, stating that, regardless of their importance to the state’s economic growth, the state government would not compromise the health and well-being of Ogijo residents.

Meanwhile, the OGEPA boss told the executive members of the community development associations that the state government would not entertain any pleading from them to extend the deadline.

He stressed that the state’s decision is final and urged them to support the administration in resolving and restoring a healthy, safe environment to Ogijo town and its environs.