Ogoni: Fubara calls for unity amid renewed federal dialogue

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has extended felicitation to the Ogoni people as they commemorate Ogoni Day, describing the celebration as a testament to the resilience, cultural pride, and enduring quest for justice that define the Ogoni nation.

Fubara acknowledged the pioneering contributions of MOSOP, noting that its non-violent advocacy elevated the concerns of Ogoniland to global prominence, helping to shape international conversations on environmental justice, equity, and human rights across the Niger Delta.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, the governor observed that the bravery and sacrifices of the Ogoni people constitute a landmark chapter in Nigeria’s social, political, and democratic evolution.

According to him, Ogoni Day serves not only as a moment of celebration but also as an opportunity for deep reflection and a recommitment to the principles that have sustained the Ogoni cause over the years.

Fubara urged Ogoni leaders and stakeholders to set aside differences and avoid internal rifts within the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the broader Ogoni community, stressing that cohesion and shared purpose are essential for protecting and advancing the collective interests of the people.

He noted that the call for unity is particularly timely, given the Federal Government’s evident commitment through ongoing dialogue initiatives aimed at resolving long-standing grievances and historical injustices.

The governor reaffirmed the Rivers State Government’s unwavering support for a united MOSOP and a cohesive Ogoni people, assuring that the state will continue to back sincere efforts geared towards peace, dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable development in Ogoniland and across Rivers State.

MEANWHILE, MOSOP has called on the people to embrace unity and peaceful conflict resolution, saying that these will serve as critical tools for achieving sustainable development and lasting progress in Ogoniland.

MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, stated this while speaking during the commemoration of Ogoni Day in Bori, Rivers State, emphasising that unity of purpose will remain the only foundation for building a better and more prosperous Ogoni society.

“Our message to the Ogoni people is for them to be united for infrastructure development. We must understand that we need to remain focused on the best ways to resolve our previous and present conflicts,” Nsuke remarked.

According to him, peaceful conflict resolution has become an essential tool for building a stronger Ogoni extraction and nation, noting that decades of internal and external challenges have slowed down development in the area.

The MOSOP President, therefore, recalled the long history of marginalisation suffered by the people, as well as the severe environmental degradation caused by years of oil exploration activities in the land, saying that these experiences have left deep scars on the people and environment.

Nsuke noted that Ogoniland is at a turning point, urging the people to put the pains of the past behind them and embrace new opportunities for growth and development. “This is a new dawn for the Ogoni people. We must move forward, accept change, and prepare ourselves for the greater opportunities that lie ahead,” he stated.