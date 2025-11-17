OGS launches multi-billion-naira ICT centre at CMS Grammar School

The Old Grammarians Society (OGS) of CMS Grammar School, Lagos, has launched a multi-billion-naira ICT Development Centre, a project the association says will redefine learning standards and preserve the school’s legacy for future generations.

The centre, already under construction, is expected to be completed within 18 months and will serve as the hub of the school’s digital transformation.

According to the association’s President, Lekan Ogunbanwo, a dedicated maintenance board has been set up to ensure that all facilities provided by the Old Grammarian Society remain fully functional long after completion.

“We work hand-in-hand with the Executive Secretary, the principal, and school management to ensure standards never drop,” Ogunbanwo told journalists.

“This ICT Centre is part of our commitment to supporting the school in every way possible,” he added.

The ambitious project formed the backdrop of the 2025 Merit Awards held at Venerable B.A. Adelaja Hall, Bariga, where the association honoured 27 alumni for their distinguished contributions to the school and society.

Four senior Old Grammarians, aged between 86 and 90, received Lifetime Achievement Awards, while 23 others were recognised with Individual Merit Awards for their service and community impact.

Ogunbanwo praised the lifetime honourees for excelling in fields such as engineering, medicine, and accounting, including one recipient who was decorated with the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR).

He said their achievements set a benchmark for younger Grammarians. He also expressed gratitude to the Anglican Communion and the Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board for their sustained partnership in preserving the school’s standards.

Executive Secretary of the management board, Victor Olusa, applauded the Old Boys for nurturing leaders across Nigeria, Europe and America.

“The honourees represent the enduring greatness of CMS Grammar School,” he said, noting that the annual Merit Awards reflect both achievement and divine grace.

Former society President Olu Vincent added that the awards underscored a seamless generational handover within the Old Grammarians Society, strengthened by an oath of allegiance that binds members to uphold the school’s century-old traditions.

With the ICT Centre rising and alumni engagement deepening, the association says it remains committed to strengthening academics, music and sports and to ensuring CMS Grammar School continues to produce exceptional leaders for generations to come.