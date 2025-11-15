Ogun approves construction of new roads, housing estates

In a bid to further bolster infrastructure across the state and consolidate its expanding industrial base, the Ogun State Executive Council, on Friday, approved the construction of additional roads and housing units throughout the state.

The council took the decisions during the first meeting at the newly commissioned Exco Chamber in the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Council also ratified the declaration of traditional councils established for the appointment of traditional rulers in the state.

The roads approved for reconstruction are Miliki Junction – Bode Olude – Alhaji Sugar Avenue in Abeokuta North Local Government (1.05km Length, 10.0m average width); Paddy Arikawe Road, G.R.A. Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area (3.39km length, 9m average width); and Itanrin-Sabo Road, Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu Local Government Area (5.0Km length, 10m width).

The new houses are 26 duplexes comprising 12 five-bedroom detached duplexes with two-room attached boys’ quarters and 14 four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes with one-room attached boys’ quarters within the Ogun State Housing Corporation Office, Ibara, Abeokuta.

Others are nine duplexes comprising five 4-bedroom detached duplexes (plus one-room attached boys’ quarters) and four 4-bedroom semi-detached duplexes within the Ogun State Housing Corporation HID Estate (Iseya Court), Obasanjo Hilltop, Abeokuta.

The Council also approved the appointment of Chief Lai Labode as the Are Egba from Abeokuta South and Dr. Oluwadairo Adeleke, also from Abeokuta South, as the new Ogboye Egba.

It further approved the declaration for the appointments of the Ongbeyi in Yewa South Local Government Area, the Olofin of Ijofin in Ipokia Local Government Area, the Elebote of Elebote Iboro in Yewa North and the Awujoko of Ijoko Orile in Yewa North.

Others are the Akoko of Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government, the Oniwuye in Yewa South, the Opo of Idosemo in Ipokia Local Government, the Alaye of Oniro-Agute I in Ipokia Local Government, the Olodan of Odan, and the Abujafole in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

Recently, Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that will stand the test of time.

The governor also assured residents that his administration will soon complete the 20-kilometre Akute–Ijoko Road in Ifo Local Council. Speaking during the unveiling of the newly remodelled Executive Council Chambers at the

Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, witnessed by former governor Olusegun Osoba, the governor lamented the dilapidated condition of the edifice before its renovation, describing it as “an embarrassment”.

According to him, the decision to remodel rather than construct a new Governor’s Office was deliberate.

“This office was in total decay and an embarrassment. We chose not to build another Governor’s Office but to remodel the existing one. Investors will not be in doubt of our seriousness when they see new things in the state,” he said.