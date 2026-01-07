Ogun CP urges new officers to uphold professionalism, ethics

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has urged the newly commissioned officers posted to the command to be law-abiding, people-friendly, and proactive in crime prevention while respecting human rights and the rule of law across the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Oluseyi Babaseyi, he disclosed that the command received officers who were recently posted following their Passing Out Parade and the presidential commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force after their mandatory five-year training at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

He added that upon arrival, the officers were formally welcomed and enrolled in an orientation programme to familiarise them with the Command’s operations, structure, and policing expectations.

“The programme featured lectures by the Commissioner of Police and the Management Team of the Command, focusing on leadership, discipline, professionalism, ethical conduct, operational readiness, and community policing.”

The Commissioner of Police urged the officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and integrity.

It is worth recalling that the Commissioner of Police has been at the forefront of making the state crime-free and ensuring the safety of the lives and property of citizens.

It is expected that the newly commissioned police officers entering the force will enhance the security architecture of the state, working with other security agencies to tackle the security challenges faced by the state.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Police Command has warned the public about the rise in drowning incidents across the state.

The command urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when swimming in rivers, streams, or swimming pools.

“Hotel and recreational facility operators must ensure that all swimming pools are properly supervised, clearly marked, and have trained lifeguards on duty at all times. Safety equipment must also be readily available.”

The Commissioner of Police further added that avoidable loss of life is unacceptable, emphasising that stakeholders must take responsibility to ensure safety for themselves and others.