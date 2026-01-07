Ogun employs 448 interns, approves deployment to rural primary schools

The Ogun State Government has engaged 448 interns under the OgunTeach programme and issued them engagement and posting letters, as part of efforts to address the shortage of teachers in public primary schools, particularly in rural communities.

The letters were formally presented to the successful applicants at the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, SUBEB Chairman, Evangelist Olalekan Ifede, said the recruitment was deliberately targeted at strengthening manpower in rural schools. He urged the interns to accept their postings with commitment and responsibility, warning against requests for redeployment.

“The moment anyone calls me to seek a change of posting, we will remove the person’s name immediately. There are many others seeking this opportunity, and you should appreciate Governor Dapo Abiodun for making this engagement possible,” Ifede stated.

He directed the interns to resume duty immediately, noting that failure to do so would lead to automatic replacement. He also stressed the importance of prompt submission of assumption-of-duty documents to ensure timely salary processing.

“We do not want your payment to be delayed. Salary processing will only commence for those who submit their assumption-of-duty documents early,” he said.

Ifede further urged the interns to work harmoniously with headteachers and colleagues, describing the engagement as a call to service rather than an entitlement. He added that dedication, discipline, and performance would determine their chances of permanent appointment.

“Basic education is the foundation of our system. We need teachers who are determined and committed to ensuring that pupils can read, write and communicate effectively,” he said.

Earlier, SUBEB Director of Administration and Supplies, Mr. Femi Fatade, said the selection process was strictly merit-based, noting that postings were carried out according to the specific needs of rural schools across the state.

Responding on behalf of the interns, Mr. Adedayo Taiwo expressed gratitude to the Ogun State Government under Governor Abiodun, assuring that the beneficiaries would discharge their duties diligently.