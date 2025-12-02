Ogun empowers over 72,000 residents through OGSTEP projects

The Ogun State Government, yesterday, disclosed that it has empowered over 72,000 beneficiaries through the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a World Bank Assisted project, marking the end project in the state.

The beneficiaries, according to the state government, include 39,000 individuals trained under the skills programme and 33,075 farmers supported with inputs, feeds, mechanization services and rehabilitated facilities, as well as the issuance of over 15,000 Certificates of Occupancy.

While describing it as unprecedented development achievements, Chairman of the Project Steering Committee (PSC), Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, during the 8th and final Implementation Support Mission of the project in Abeokuta, said the results recorded in the last one year reflect the bold economic vision of Governor Dapo Abiodun to drive a comprehensive transformation that strengthens institutions, enhances human capital, and expands economic opportunities across the state.

Okubadejo, who is also the state Commissioner for Finance, disclosed that the project facilitated the issuance of more than 15,000 Certificates of Occupancy, rehabilitated seven zonal e-planning and land administration centres, and deployed a modern GIS/Remote Sensing platform that makes land processes more transparent and efficient.

In agriculture, Okubadejo revealed that farmers received 90,431 litres of agrochemicals, 17,945 bags of fertilizers, 195,436 bags of fish feed, and 77,703 bags of poultry feed, while the project enabled agribusiness firms to offtake 283,582 tons of produce, improving market access and value chain efficiency.

His words: “OGSTEP has empowered over 39,000 individuals, including 1,400 STEM teachers, 100 Quality Assurance Officers, 120 technical instructors, over 4,000 vocational trainees, 120 Ministry personnel, over 17,000 farmers, youths and women, and 60 artisans.

“Additionally, 8 technical colleges were rehabilitated and upgraded, and laboratories for 22 flagship schools and 4 Education Resource Centres were fully rehabilitated and equipped, bringing the total number of institutions completed 34.

“These achievements are a testament to the dedication of the Project Technical Committee, the Project Coordinator, the Sector Implementation Units, and the entire project team, whose professionalism and commitment have been central to the success of OGSTEP.

“My call to the people is that we should use it well, let’s multiply, let’s take ownership so that in another five years anyone who comes will be able to see these things that have been making the economy of Ogun State better and location have been used well.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Project Technical Committee (PTC), Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, described the achievements as a product of strong partnerships and disciplined implementation.

He praised Governor Abiodun for providing the policy direction necessary for OGSTEP to thrive while also commending the World Bank Task Team for its technical guidance.

“This final mission is a defining moment that reflects years of planning, hard work, and collaboration. Governor Abiodun’s political will and steadfast support have been the bedrock of the project’s progress.”

Project Coordinator, Mosun Owo-Odunsi, said the final Implementation Support Mission marked the end of the World Bank five years of the project.

She noted that the assessment held is to review what has been done, what is left to be done, and also to keep up the track to achieve what needs to be achieved in Ogun.

Owo-Odunsi called on the beneficiaries to utilise every benefit judiciously, emphasising that the Ogun State Government, through World Bank support, has invested heavily in both infrastructure, human capital development, and in the form of tools.