Ogun govt set to rebuild Assembly Complex, commissioners’ quarters

The Ogun State Government has announced plans to reconstruct the Ogun State House of Assembly Complex, the Legislative Quarters, and the Commissioners’ Quarters, nearly five decades after they were first built.

According to the government, the decision followed extensive structural assessments conducted by the Ministry of Housing, which revealed that the existing buildings, constructed in 1976, had become severely dilapidated and unsafe after years of wear and inadequate maintenance.

Despite several renovation attempts over the years, the structures have continued to deteriorate, resulting in high maintenance costs with minimal improvement.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, said the reconstruction project was necessary to bring the State’s public infrastructure in line with modern standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

He explained that the decision was guided by the provisions of the National Building Code of Nigeria (NBC, 2006), which requires that public buildings meet minimum standards of safety and habitability.

“Buildings that have exceeded their useful life, typically around 50 years, require either major rehabilitation or complete reconstruction, especially when repairs are no longer cost-effective,” Omoniyi said.

“The existing Legislative and Commissioners’ Quarters were constructed in 1976, nearly 50 years ago. Over the years, successive governments have spent enormous sums on repairs and maintenance, but these have yielded diminishing results.

“A technical evaluation conducted by the Ministry confirmed that the structures are no longer safe for habitation. In line with global best practices and the National Building Code, the State Government has chosen to rebuild these facilities for long-term sustainability,” he added.

The Commissioner said the new facilities would feature modern, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly designs, with upgraded utilities, improved spatial layouts, and smart infrastructure to enhance functionality.

He noted that the initiative was not an act of extravagance but a prudent investment in safety and administrative efficiency.

“If we fail to act now, successive governments will face even greater financial and safety challenges. This decision is therefore about foresight, prudence, and responsible management of public assets,” he stated.

According to Omoniyi, the reconstruction project forms part of the Ogun State Urban and Housing Renewal Master Plan, which seeks to replace obsolete infrastructure with durable, cost-effective, and sustainable developments that align with the State’s modernization goals.

The government assured that the reconstruction process would be transparent, accountable, and guided by due process, with priority given to local contractors, artisans, and suppliers to promote job creation and boost the local economy.

Omoniyi reaffirmed that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration remains committed to delivering people-centered infrastructure that supports efficient governance and reflects Ogun State’s vision of inclusive growth and modernization.

It will be recalled that in 2024, the Ogun State Government launched the Ibara Housing Estate Regeneration Initiative to transform the area into a modern urban centre. The project included road repairs, drainage upgrades, electrification, and improved water supply.

The regeneration initiative has since been extended to other government residential areas (GRAs) across the state, including Sagamu, Igbeba in Ijebu Ode, and Ilaro, with Cluster 1 of the development covering three hectares of land and featuring 35 duplexes, comprising 12 semi-detached and 47 fully detached housing units.