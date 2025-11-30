Ogun to offer free lead testing for Ogijo residents over alleged poisoning

As part of its continuous efforts to get to the root of an alleged lead poisoning in Ogijo community caused by seven used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recycling industries, the Ogun State Government is to conduct a “Free Lead Poisoning Test” on the residents of the town, especially those living around the six ULAB industries and their workers.

Suspension of ingot export from the state in Ogijo community by seven recently shut Used Lead Acid Battery (ULAB) recycling industries arose from a viral video, which has led to the temporary halt.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, disclosed that a “Lead Testing Centre” with medical experts and a full complement of medical equipment has already been set up at the Ogijo Primary Health Centre and will commence operation on Monday.

Coker, alongside her counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya, led a state government delegation comprising medical and environment experts from the Ministry of Health, Environment and the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA), and met with all Executive Committee Members of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Ogijo and the Ologijo in Council at the Ologijo Palace.

She called on the CDAs and the Ologijo in Council to inform all their members about the importance of the lead test and to encourage them to take the opportunity to know their lead status, stating that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration will never trade their well-being for economic and industrial development and gains.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ola Oresanya, announced that the process audit of the seven ULAB industries, including steel industries in the town, will start this week, adding that any company that fails the process audit will be shut permanently until it complies one hundred percent with the newly recommended process.

He urged the executives of the Community Development Associations (CDAs) to put aside the economic gains benefited from the companies and cooperate with the state government to enforce industrial environmental standards, noting that this is not the time to play politics with government’s good intentions but the best period to prioritise their health, welfare and well-being, and stop pleading for industries when the government’s hammer falls on them for environmental infractions.

Oresanya also used the opportunity to counsel the CDAs to stop selling lands for industries in residential areas, saying that on the part of government, it will not give approval for building industries in residential areas, advising those willing to build industries to go to industrial clusters.

Responding, the Ologijo of Ogijo, Oba Kazeem Olaonipekun Gbadamosi, represented by Lisa of Ogijo, Chief Sunday Lawal, commended the state government for its timely response to the alleged lead poisoning highlighted in a viral video in the town through the shutting of seven ULAB companies and the conduct of free lead tests for residents of the town.