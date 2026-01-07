Ogun waste management group dissociates from protest, expresses support for OGWAMA

The Association of Waste Management Vendors and Recyclers in Ogun State has dissociated itself from a protest staged in Abeokuta by some suspended members of the association.



In a statement issued yesterday, the association’s President, Kunle Adesanya, described the protest as illegal, noting that the organisers had been suspended indefinitely since November 20, 2023, over allegations of financial misconduct.



According to Adesanya, the suspended members were found to have exploited funds belonging to the association, prompting disciplinary action. He added that a fresh petition was submitted against the group on October 20, 2025, after it was discovered that they had opened a bank account that was improperly registered.



“The conduct of these individuals should be disregarded, as they are fraudulent elements attempting to tarnish the image of our association,” the statement said.



Adesanya further alleged that members of the group individually registered multiple companies as vendors with the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), an action, he said, contravenes the association’s guidelines.



He maintained that the protest was a reaction to what he described as an impartial investigation by OGWAMA’s management, stressing that the agency’s current leadership has implemented transparent policies that the suspended members are uncomfortable with.



The association also distanced itself from what it described as false allegations against the Special Adviser/Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, reaffirming its support for the agency’s management and ongoing reforms.

The group’s position followed recent complaints by some suspended members who alleged extortion, arbitrary levies, and attempts to edge out long-standing operators in the scrap and recycling sector.