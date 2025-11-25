Okesanjo highlights strategic gaps in talks with U.S. lawmakers

A respected behind-the-scenes governance and crisis management strategist, Temi Okesanjo, has provided strategic advice to Congress on how U.S. engagement could be more constructive and evidence-based, encouraging alignment with Nigeria’s national priorities while incorporating civil society, youth groups, and independent authorities.

According to her, by ensuring that support is informed by comprehensive and verified data, the U.S. can act constructively without relying on partial or misrepresented information.

Okesanjo, who attended the Congressional hearing on Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious persecution in an independent capacity, observed that some questions were not substantively answered, raising concerns about the sufficiency of documentation and follow-through.

She noted that Congress questioned the rationale for Nigeria’s removal from the CPC list under the previous administration, asking whether evidence-based actions justified that decision.

U.S.lawmakers also inquired about prosecutions for major cases, noting that in many instances, no prosecutions had been initiated, emphasising the need for transparent, verifiable action from the federal government.

Congress members also stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must take decisive leadership in addressing insecurity, noting that U.S. assistance depends on Nigeria’s active ownership.

Okesanjo emphasised that a coordinated response grounded in empirical data is essential for Nigeria to be taken seriously internationally, asserting sovereignty while demonstrating accountability and credibility.

Her counsel highlights the need for transparent, evidence-based communication, including detailed records of arrests, prosecutions, and humanitarian interventions. Coordinated federal and state action, she noted, is critical to addressing insecurity comprehensively and projecting a posture of respect on the global stage.

Temilade Okesanjo has previously advised the Nigerian Presidency and government agencies on high-pressure situations, including the EndSars protests and labour union negotiations under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She also introduced initiatives such as the Integrity Award in collaboration with the ICPC. Her engagement in Washington reflects her experience in providing impartial, strategic guidance at the intersection of governance, security, and international engagement.