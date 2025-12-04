Okonjo-Iweala headlines EiE Nigeria’s 15th anniversary

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria has unveiled the speaker for its landmark 15th anniversary celebration, tagged ‘Footprints & Frontlines’.

According to EiE, the event will be headlined by the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and will unite pivotal leaders for a night dedicated to catalysing the next era of civic action and national transformation.

Scheduled for December 10 in Lagos, the anniversary dinner will feature Okonjo-Iweala’s opening keynote, expected to frame the urgent intersection of global economics, governance, and citizen agency.

The gathering, to be hosted by media icons, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Ayo Mairo-Ese, will feature calls to engagement from champions of a decent Nigerian society. The statement read: “The lineup of speakers mirrors EiE’s holistic strategy for change, forging a united front across business, civil society, tradition, government, media, faith, and culture. Their interventions promise to deliver a multi-dimensional blueprint for active citizenship and accountable leadership.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration; it is a strategic convening of the very pillars that hold our society together,” the Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, Opeyemi Adamolekun, said.

He added: “Having Dr Okonjo-Iweala, whose global leadership is rooted in Nigerian soil, delivering the keynote is a profound statement. It’s also a nod to her role in delivering the keynote at the 2010 Future Awards that set the tone for EiE’s birth. Alongside her, the diverse voices from the boardroom, the palace, the pulpit, the newsroom, and the stage represent a unified vision: Nigeria’s progress demands the engaged participation of every sector.”