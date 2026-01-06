Olori Atuwatse III, Oyedepo, others among 2026 ‘Most Reputable Africans’

The Global Reputation Forum, in partnership with Reputation Poll International (RPI), has released its highly anticipated “100 Most Reputable Africans 2026” list, highlighting individuals who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, credibility, and measurable impact across the continent and its diaspora.



Among Nigerians who made the list are Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III; Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Dr Paul Enenche; Tony Eleumelu; Hakeem Kae-Kazim; World-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Magdi Yacoub; Bishop David Oyedepo; Rev. Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo, among others.

Moving beyond mere fame or fortune, the 2026 edition, according to the organisers, is designed as a benchmark of trust, aiming to shift the global narrative away from deficit-based stories toward one that celebrates Africa’s greatest asset, its people.

RPI, in a statement, said: “The selection criteria emphasise that reputation is a dynamic, strategic asset forged through ethical conduct, accountability, and a commitment to service even under significant pressure.



“This year’s list reflects a broad generational and sectoral reach, spanning governance, enterprise, science, culture, and sport.”



Among the most prominent honourees is the eldest recipient, Dr Magdi Yacoub, whose pioneering work in heart transplant techniques and the Ross procedure has reshaped modern medicine.

His inclusion underscores the list’s focus on lifelong humanitarian service and scientific innovation that transcends borders. Representing a bridge between heritage and progressive social impact is Her Royal Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Nigeria. She is recognised for her visionary leadership in social enterprise and her advocacy for the education and capacity building of women and children.