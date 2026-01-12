Olubadan snubs, rejects Alaafin’s handshake at inter-faith event

A major controversy on Monday erupted within Oyo State’s revered traditional institution following a stunning moment of public embarrassment involving two foremost Yoruba monarchs.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, was snubbed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Sen.) Abdulrashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, during the 2026 Inter-Faith Gathering held on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Secretariat Grand Space, behind the Oyo State House of Assembly.

According to eyewitnesses at the event, tension filled the air when the Alaafin, in what appeared to be a respectful gesture, extended his hand to greet the Olubadan.

The Olubadan ignored the outstretched hand, proceeded to exchange pleasantries with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, and other dignitaries, before calmly taking his seat, leaving Alaafin stranded.

The dramatic snub sent murmurs through the audience and has since ignited widespread outrage across the state and beyond.

The eyewitness: “The Alaafin was very rude for even attempting to shake the Olubadan. Beyond kingship, the Olubadan is not his mate in any aspect.”

The incident has triggered intense public debate, with critics questioning the Alaafin’s judgment and propriety, given the longstanding hierarchy, customs, and sensitivities surrounding Yoruba traditional rulership.

The episode has reopened old wounds and revived concerns over an alleged rift among traditional rulers in Oyo State, raising fears about the unity and stability of the revered institution.

Governor Makinde, who was present at the event, has so far remained silent on the controversy.

Likewise, the Olubadan has declined to make any public statement, further fueling speculation and public curiosity.

Social media platforms have since exploded with reactions, as citizens, culture enthusiasts, and commentators trade words over who was right or wrong.

While some accuse the Alaafin of overstepping boundaries, others condemn the public nature of the snub, describing it as an embarrassment to the traditional institution.

Calls are now growing for calm, dialogue, and reconciliation between the two monarchs to prevent further damage to the dignity of Yoruba traditional governance.