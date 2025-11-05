Olukoyede in Canada, woos Nigerians abroad against illicit funds

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to join efforts in combating corruption and illicit financial flows that have continued to undermine Nigeria’s development.

Olukoyede, who spoke at the Canada-Nigeria Legal Exchange Forum organised by the Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers (CANL) at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre, lamented that corruption cases in Nigeria are often delayed while some foreign actors aid the laundering of stolen wealth.

To tackle these challenges, the EFCC boss outlined sweeping reforms introduced under his leadership to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the commission.

Among these measures are the introduction of new operational policies, including the Gift Policy, Exhibit Room Security Policy, and Sting Operations Policy, designed to close loopholes that once allowed internal misconduct.

Olukoyede urged Nigerians abroad, particularly legal practitioners in Canada, to play an active role in monitoring suspicious transactions and supporting law enforcement efforts.

On international partnerships, the EFCC boss disclosed that the commission has signed memoranda of understanding with global law enforcement agencies such as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Spanish and German police, and the Korean Police.

These collaborations, he said, had improved asset recovery efforts and boosted Nigeria’s standing in the global anti-corruption community.

Recovered funds, he added, had been reinvested into social and economic programmes, such as the Student Loan Scheme and Consumer Credit Scheme, while others have been returned to agencies, including the NDDC, AMCON, FIRS, and the National Health Insurance Authority.

According to Olukoyede, the fight against corruption demands collective effort both within and outside Nigeria.