Olukoyede urges Nigerians to embrace love, light, hope at Christmas

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has charged Nigerians to embrace the enduring values of love, light and hope exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, urging citizens to draw strength from these virtues to move the nation forward.

Olukoyede gave the charge in Abuja on Wednesday, in his Christmas message to the nation. He said Nigeria is in dire need of the refreshing hope, love and light that Christ brought to the world, stressing that national progress depends on collective resolve and shared values.

According to him, Nigerians must work together to build a stronger, more prosperous and globally respected country, noting that corruption remains a major obstacle to national development.

“Let us join hands together to make our nation greater, stronger and richer. Corruption is a drawback, and we must confront it more fiercely to allow the abundant life of God to manifest in our nation,” he said.

The EFCC boss also called on Nigerians to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing confidence that the agenda holds the potential to rekindle optimism and national rebirth.

“Let the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President ignite fresh hopes of revival in us, that Nigeria will rise again,” Olukoyede added.

In a message by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, urged citizens to use the Christmas season as a moment of reflection and recommitment to integrity, unity and selfless service, which he described as essential pillars for national renewal.