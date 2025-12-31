Ondo aligns with new tax law, forwards bill to Assembly

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has disclosed that a new tax bill has been approved and forwarded for submission to the State House of Assembly for passage.

While speaking through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, after the State Executive Council meeting, Aiyedatiwa, who presided over the exco meeting, stated that the development aligns with the state’s commitment to harmonise its fiscal policies with the upcoming federation tax law, set to take effect on January 1, 2026.

According to him, the new bill was designed to ensure that the state’s tax framework operates in tandem with national standards under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 and related reforms, promoting efficiency, transparency, and sustainable revenue generation for the benefit of all residents.

By adopting the measures, he maintained that the state aims to foster economic growth, improve public services, and create a more equitable tax environment that supports businesses and individuals alike, including relief for low-income earners and small businesses.

“This approval marks a proactive step towards integrating Ondo State into the evolving national tax landscape. It will enable us to better serve our people while contributing to Nigeria’s broader economic objectives,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General urged public participation in the process and stressed that it will be opened to constructive feedback from stakeholders at the Assembly, where it will undergo legislative review and debate.

During the briefing, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing Abiola Olawoye stressed that projects such as the 24km Aboto-Atijere road and a 1km Sabomi road in Ese-Odo had already been approved by the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared Friday, January 2, 2026, as a work-free day for civil servants in the state to complement the January 1, 2026, public holiday earlier declared by the federal government.

While stating that workers will resume duties on Monday, January 5, 2026, the state government noted that the work-free day on Friday was intended to provide workers with sufficient time to return from the New Year’s holiday.

According to the Head of Service, Mr Bayo Philip, who stated this after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the move will serve as a relief for workers.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro, announced the appointment of Owei Kekemeke as the pioneer Amananawei of Agadagda-Obon in the Ese-Odo Local Council Area of the state.

Takuro maintained that the government is prepared to fill all vacant posts once communities are ready to begin the selection process.

The Commissioner also confirmed that warrant chiefs had been approved for the appointment of a new Alade Okun of Alade in Idanre, enabling the community to install a new king.