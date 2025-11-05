Ondo cocoa farmers petition Aiyedatiwa over ‘crippling’ forest policy

Gov presents staff of office to new Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo

Cocoa farmers operating within Ondo State’s forest reserves, yesterday, appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, seeking an urgent review of the newly introduced forest farming policy in the state.

The farmers alleged that the new policy imposes “unsustainable” financial burdens and threatens their means of survival, describing it as unrealistic and burdensome.

According to the farmers, in a petition addressed to the governor through their legal representative, Prof. Olugbenga Oke, Principal Partner of Lawville Legal Practice, there should be a compassionate review of the policy, which integrates a Polygon Mapping Initiative and an Agro-Forestry Programme designed to align with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

The aggrieved farmers maintained that under the policy, each farmer is required to pay N250,000 per hectare, comprising N150,000 for polygon mapping and N100,000 for agroforestry, as well as obtain a five-year farming permit.

They noted that the Ministry of Agriculture recently increased the grading fee from N11,000 per tonne to N22,000 per kilo, stressing that the sharp increase translates to a levy of approximately N660,000 per trailer of cocoa, a cost they say is unsustainable for peasant farmers.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Akintoye Felix Adeoye as the new Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo in the Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Council of the state, charging him to promote peace, unity and development in his domain.

According to the governor, the development marked the end of a long-drawn traditional and legal tussle that had left the stool of Olu-Oke vacant for years.

He recalled that the vacancy followed a judicial pronouncement that nullified the late Oba Babajide Lawrence Oluwole’s appointment.

Aiyedatiwa urged the new monarch to see his ascension as a call to service and an opportunity to foster peace and unity in Oke-Igbo.

He also appealed to other contenders and their supporters to support the new monarch.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Adeoye vowed to promote unity, reconciliation and development in the community.

He described the instrument as a sacred trust and divine mandate, expressing gratitude to God and the governor for the honour.