Ondo: Courts shut down as judiciary workers begin indefinite strike

Aiyedatiwa pledges strict implementation of 2026 budget

Judicial activities across Ondo State were yesterday brought to a standstill following the commencement of an indefinite strike by magistrates, presidents of Grade ‘A’ customary courts and legal research officers over unresolved judicial autonomy and welfare.

The industrial action was declared by the Coalition of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade ‘A’ Customary Courts and Legal Research Officers, Ondo State Judiciary, in a notice dated January 2, 2026, and addressed to all members across the state.

In the notice, the coalition directed its members to commence an indefinite strike from yesterday, warning that the action would remain total and uncompromising.

Throughout the strike, members were strictly barred from performing any official duties, including reporting to offices, sitting in court or acting in any official capacity.

The directive also expressly prohibited magistrates and court officials from issuing, signing, endorsing or authorising any court order, process, directive or document, whether physically or remotely, for the duration of the strike.

According to the coalition, the strike would not be suspended until its demands are fully met.

“This strike action shall remain in force until our collective demands for judicial autonomy and improved welfare are fully achieved,” the notice read, adding: “We will not compromise on these fundamental principles.”

The coalition urged members to remain united and resolute, calling for discipline, unity and unwavering solidarity in support of the action, while assuring that updates would be communicated as developments unfold.

Videos and photographs obtained yesterday morning showed court premises across the state locked and padlocked, confirming a total shutdown of judicial activities in compliance with the directive.

The industrial action followed longstanding grievances by judiciary workers in the state over poor working conditions and decaying infrastructure.

On December 31, 2025, judiciary workers had raised the alarm over the dilapidated state of court facilities, lamenting that rainfall frequently disrupts court sittings and cripples judicial operations.

They also decried poor welfare conditions, which they said have continued to undermine the justice system under the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

BUT the governor has reaffirmed that the 2026 budget, which he recently signed into law, would be religiously implemented.

While describing the move as critical to sustaining Ondo’s development trajectory, Aiyedatiwa stated that the fiscal plan contained provisions that would positively impact and improve every sector of the state.

The governor, who spoke during the first working day prayer meeting for 2026 in Akure, urged all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to hit the ground running, emphasising that the expectations of the people must be matched with prompt delivery of projects and programmes.

According to Aiyedatiwa, public servants and political officeholders must place the broader interest of the state above their own, urging citizens to support the government by meeting their obligations and embracing the New Year with optimism, patriotism, and a shared sense of responsibility as stakeholders in Ondo’s progress.

The governor, who relished the achievements of the past year, stated that it included road construction and rehabilitation spanning 190 kilometres, construction and renovation of 280 classrooms in primary, secondary and technical schools, and the perimeter fencing of a substantial number of schools.

Regarding healthcare, he stated that the 112 health centres awarded for renovation and new construction in 2025 were being completed and put into use, while the solar lighting initiative, launched in Akure, was being expanded to all local councils.

Aiyedatiwa noted the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Sea Port licence and ongoing arrangements with development partners for a refinery and allied petrochemical industries in the Free Trade Zone, as well as other industries along the Ondo South–Ogun–Lagos road corridor.

He said his administration was also reviving moribund industries such as the Ifon Ceramic Industry and Okitipupa Oil Mill, with new industrial projects planned for the Ore axis.

Reaffirming his commitment to workers, the governor stated that regular promotions, prompt payment of salaries, and steady settlement of inherited gratuities for state and local government retirees had been sustained.

Gradual recruitment, he added, would continue to ensure effective succession planning and provide employment for young graduates.

He also commended labour union leaders for their cooperation in maintaining industrial peace, while urging all public servants to uphold professionalism, dedication, and ethical standards to advance the state’s progress.

On his part, the Head of Service, Bayo Philip, observed that the public service had continued to record steady and verifiable progress under the current administration.

In his word of exhortation, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, urged leaders and senior civil servants to embrace purpose-driven leadership, integrity and sacrifice.

He challenged office holders to make government work for citizens by administering the commonwealth for the common good, guiding the people and unlocking development through their God-given talent.