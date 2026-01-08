One-chance fears grow in FCT after two killings days apart

Fresh fears over public safety in Abuja have emerged after the body of a woman, identified as Princess Ochigbo, was discovered by the roadside in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, barely days after the killing of a nurse sparked outrage across the city.

Ochigbo’s lifeless body was found on the Kubwa Expressway on Tuesday, with her handbag, containing her identity card and other personal effects, recovered a short distance away.

Documents found at the scene suggested she may have been a staff member of the FCT High Court.

The discovery became public after an X user, @HighChiefOkoro, shared photographs of the deceased and her identification card online, appealing for help to locate her family.

The post read, “A lady named Princess Ochigbo, reportedly a staff member at the High Court in the FCT, was found dead on the roadside, likely a victim of ‘one chance’ robbery. Her identification documents suggested she worked at the High Court.

“If you know anyone related to her, kindly contact the Dawaki Division of the Nigeria Police Force, located opposite Gwarimpa Estate along Kubwa Express Road, Abuja.”

The incident has intensified concerns following the recent killing of a nurse, Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem, who reportedly disappeared after closing from duty at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, and was later found dead, allegedly at the hands of ‘one-chance’ criminals.

Confirming the latest development, the FCT Police Command said it had commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding Ochigbo’s death. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “The FCT Police Command is aware of this sad incident. Discreet investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. More information will be provided in due course as investigations progress.”

Alarming

Rights group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), described the deaths as alarming and symptomatic of deepening insecurity in the nation’s capital. In a statement by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said two women had been found dead within days in incidents suspected to be linked to notorious ‘one-chance’ gangs.

HURIWA accused authorities of failing to deploy preventive security measures, warning that residents were being left exposed to violent criminal networks.

The group said the killings highlighted what it called “the absence of proactive security strategies and competent leadership” in the FCT, adding that more lives could be lost if urgent action was not taken.

The group urged the Federal Government to strengthen intelligence-led policing, confront ‘one-chance’ syndicates decisively and prioritise the safety of residents, particularly women who are frequent targets of the crime.

Condemnation

The killing of the nurse, Chinemerem, had earlier drawn condemnation from professional groups, including the Elegant Nurses Forum, which described her death as “a painful and unacceptable loss”. The forum said, “She was a dedicated health worker who spent her life caring for others, only to be failed by a system that could not guarantee her safety.”

As investigations continue, residents of Abuja have renewed calls for visible policing, safer public transport and urgent action to dismantle criminal gangs operating under the guise of commercial transport, amid growing anxiety over repeated deaths on the city’s roads.