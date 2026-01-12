Onido Stool Crisis: Olubadan sets up panel to probe Ido kingship dispute

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has inaugurated a three-member panel to probe the lingering crisis over the Onido stool in Ido, where three individuals are reportedly laying claim to authority over the same traditional domain.

The decision was taken on Monday when the Olubadan-in-Council rose from its first meeting of the year at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan. The move follows the monarch’s recent intervention in the dispute, during which he assured stakeholders that a committee would be constituted to investigate the root causes of the crisis and recommend lasting solutions.

Inaugurating the panel, Oba Ladoja charged its members to carry out their assignment with diligence, fairness and a deep sense of responsibility, noting the importance of peace and unity in traditional institutions. He emphasised that the palace was committed to resolving the matter in a manner that would restore harmony and uphold the integrity of Ibadanland’s traditional system.

The panel is chaired by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, with the Ekerin Balogun, Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, who is also the Acting Chairman of the Ido Traditional Council, serving as a member. The Aare-Ago Balogun, Chief Lateef Adetokunbo Akintola, will function as Secretary and member of the committee.

Briefing journalists after the meeting on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council, Oba Adewoyin explained that the panel was carefully selected to reflect experience, credibility and familiarity with traditional administration. He said the committee had been mandated to examine all issues surrounding the Onido stool crisis, including historical claims, customary practices and recent developments that may have contributed to the dispute.

According to him, the panel is expected to commence work immediately and has been given one month to carry out its assignment and submit a comprehensive report to the Olubadan-in-Council. He added that the committee would be open to receiving memoranda, documents and other relevant information from members of the public and stakeholders with knowledge of the matter.

“The chairman has made it clear that the committee will be thorough and transparent in its work. Anyone with useful information is free to come forward within the time frame,” Oba Adewoyin said.

The Onido stool crisis has generated concern within Ido and its environs, with community leaders and residents calling for swift intervention to prevent further tension and preserve peace. Olubadan’s decision to set up a probe panel is widely seen as a proactive step aimed at forestalling escalation and ensuring that the dispute is resolved in accordance with tradition and justice.

The Olubadan-in-Council reiterated its role as the apex traditional authority in Ibadanland and its commitment to maintaining order among subordinate traditional institutions.

The palace expressed optimism that the panel’s work would help clarify contentious issues surrounding the Onido stool and strengthen confidence in traditional dispute-resolution mechanisms within Ibadanland.