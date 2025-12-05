Oodua, Niger Delta groups reject call for Nuhu Ribadu’s sack

Two groups, the Oodua Peoples Network (OPN) and the Niger Delta Stakeholders’ Forum (NDSF), have rejected the position of Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who called for the removal of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on the grounds that he is not a soldier.

The lawmaker, who represents Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said in a statement by his media aide, Sam Segun, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should “reorganise the nation’s security management team by appointing a retired military officer as the National Security Adviser.”

Fadahunsi urged the President to redeploy the NSA to another area of national service “where his competence would be better utilised.”

However, OPN, in a statement by its President, Olasupo Bamidele; Secretary, Emmanuel Adesokan, and Director of Organisation, Kehinde Olasope, said the lawmaker bypassed the proper channels for communicating with the President.

The group lamented that Fadahunsi had “thrown our collective national security to the court of public opinion instead of using his privileged position to communicate directly with the President, where his concerns could have received the desired attention.”

OPN emphasised that “the position of the NSA is not exclusively reserved for serving or retired military officers. It is open to all competent Nigerians in whom the President has confidence.”

The group noted that since its establishment in 1990, the Office of the NSA had been led by civilians, including the late Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta (a retired IGP) as the pioneer Coordinator, National Security (1990–1993), and Ismaila Gwarzo, a high-ranking security and intelligence official (1993–1998), both of who performed creditably.

Similarly, NDSF, in a statement by its President, Andrew Mene; Secretary, Rowland Tamunopiri, and Publicity Secretary, Umukoro Erhimeyoma, rejected the senator’s suggestion, calling it a narrow view of national security leadership.

The group said that “modern security challenges—from terrorism and cyber threats to intelligence coordination—require not just military experience, but strategic intelligence, inter-agency coordination, and policy depth, all of which Ribadu has demonstrated.”

“Rather than politicising security appointments, leaders should support ongoing efforts to strengthen intelligence, improve operational synergy, and pursue lasting peace. Senator Fadahunsi’s suggestion that only a retired military officer can manage national security is outdated. Today’s security environment demands intellect, strategic coordination, and integrity—qualities Ribadu has demonstrated for decades.

“Ribadu’s leadership is grounded in intelligence, anti-corruption enforcement, inter-agency collaboration, counter-terrorism, and policy competencies. Security is no longer about uniforms, but about analysing threats, dismantling criminal networks, and coordinating civilian and military structures effectively. President Tinubu’s appointment aligns with global best practices, and Nigeria needs competence, strategy, and results—not old stereotypes disguised as advice,” the group further said.