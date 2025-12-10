OPay triumphs at the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) 2025

In a remarkable recognition of its commitment to innovation, trust, and customer service, OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial technology company, has been named Most Trusted Digital Bank of the Year and Customer Friendly Digital Bank of the Year at the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) 2025.

The awards ceremony, held on Saturday, brought together top technology leaders, innovators, and organisations driving Nigeria’s digital transformation. Now in its 11th edition, NiTA continues to recognise outstanding achievements across the country’s technology ecosystem, celebrating organisations that deliver measurable impact and set new benchmarks in digital innovation.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Ibukun Humphery Oluwagbenga, Head, IT Support and Operations at OPay, said:

“Being named Most Trusted Digital Bank and Customer Friendly Digital Bank at NiTA 2025 is a testament to our unrivalled commitment to our customers. Every product, service, and innovation we deliver is focused on building trust, simplifying digital banking, and ensuring that users can transact safely and confidently. This recognition belongs to our dedicated team and the millions of Nigerians who inspire us to continually raise the standard for digital banking.”

Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay, added:

“We are proud to receive these two prestigious awards, which reinforce OPay’s mission to provide not only secure but highly accessible and customer-friendly digital banking services. These awards celebrate our ongoing dedication to trust and reliability.”

OPay’s dual wins at NiTA 2025 reflect the company’s sustained efforts in expanding digital financial inclusion across Nigeria. Beyond its technological innovations, OPay has actively promoted financial literacy, customer support excellence, and community engagement, ensuring that users are equipped with the knowledge and tools to transact safely. This approach has not only strengthened customer trust but also contributed to the company’s reputation as one of the most reliable and user-friendly digital banks in Nigeria.