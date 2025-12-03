Organisers unveil 13th GAH Awards Business Summit

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo; human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN); and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, are expected to attend the 13th GAH Awards and Business Summit.

This was revealed during a press conference on Monday in Lekki, Lagos, which featured the awards’ convener and founder of GMYT Group Limited, Dr Kelechi Oghene, and other prominent industry leaders.

According to a statement by the organisers,this year’s summit will be held at Eko Hotels & Suites on December 12. The event’s themeis

“Africa Reimagined: Innovation, Inclusion & Sustainable Growth”.It aims at inspiring innovative thinking across the continent. She emphasised that the GAH platform had evolved from a recognition initiative into a movement that empowers individuals and strengthens industries.

Oghene called for partnerships with institutions, governments, and corporate brands to enhance collective progress in Africa. She expressed gratitude to partners and sponsors, looking forward to the impact of the 13th edition.

“The 13th edition of the GAH Awards & Business Summit stands as a reaffirmation of our vision to build a Pan-African platform, where leaders, innovators, enterprise builders, and policy shapers converge to exchange ideas, inspire transformation, and elevate the standards of excellence across sectors,” she said.